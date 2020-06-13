BARRIE -- The call for racial justice continued Saturday in Simcoe County as demonstrators protested in solidarity with others.

Demonstrations were held in one unified voice as groups gathered in Orillia and at the Innisfil Recreational Complex to address racial inequality.

"I think it's very important to support every people, especially Black Lives Matter," said a protester. "There should be a lot more people here, but it is what it is."

It’s estimated about 100 people protested on Saturday. While the turnout wasn't as large compared to other rallies over the past week, organizers in Innisfil say the message is still just as significant.

"There is space for us all and anybody that tells you there is not they are oppressing you, they are fighting against you, and they are not with you."

Organizer Aleesha Gostkowski says it's important to continue to do this and get the message out, especially in towns because "people think that racism doesn't exist here, just because they don't see it, but it (still) exists it's here."

Meanwhile, more than 200 people gathered at Couchiching Beach Park for its rally in the Sunshine City.

"The world is finally uniting and saying enough is enough Black lives do matter," says Orillia protest organizer Tshweu Moleme.

Organizers say they expect the rallies to continue in the coming days and weeks. They say they need to keep the issue at the forefront while they have the world's attention.