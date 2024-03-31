Another man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11

A young man has been charged after being clocked at 62 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Sunday.

According to Orillia OPP, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling 152 kilometres per hour in a 90-kilometre-per-hour zone while heading north on Highway 11.

As a result, a 22-year-old from Markham has been charged with stunt driving.

His license was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

This incident comes just two days after a Barrie man was charged for driving nearly twice the speed limit on Highway 11.