Another man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11
A young man has been charged after being clocked at 62 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Sunday.
According to Orillia OPP, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling 152 kilometres per hour in a 90-kilometre-per-hour zone while heading north on Highway 11.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
As a result, a 22-year-old from Markham has been charged with stunt driving.
His license was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
This incident comes just two days after a Barrie man was charged for driving nearly twice the speed limit on Highway 11.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Danielle Smith named in letter denouncing 'anti-trans' policies signed by 400 Canadian artists
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
Oklahoma man pays off thousands in students' lunch debt to honour late wife
A man who wiped away lunch debt for 20 Oklahoma schools said he his mission isn't over yet. Sean Cummings is traveling across the state to award schools the funds, saying he will continue to do this until the money runs out.
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
Chance Perdomo, star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,' dies in motorcycle crash at 27
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
'Like a cartel:' Shootings point to turf war over rights to screen South Indian films
The day Thomas Sajan was expecting to see a South Indian action epic at a theatre in British Columbia, a spate of shootings thousands of kilometres away disrupted his plans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Top stories of the week: Surprise eviction, international students, DNA test connection
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
-
Drayton community honours grocery store worker following sudden passing
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Erie ties series up with game two win over Kitchener
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
London
-
Custom mobility bike returned after London, Ont. owner discovers it for sale online
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
-
‘Accessible version of hockey’: Inclusive London VOLT team welcoming new players
VOLT hockey is an inclusive sport designed to bring those with and without physical disabilities together. The relatively new team allows people from all walks of life to come together in person, rather than just online.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London comes from behind to defeat Flint in Game 2
After being down 3-2 going into the second period, the London Knights turned up the heat for a 6-4 win over Flint in Game 2 of the first round OHL playoff series.
Windsor
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS Friends and families celebrate Easter at Willistead Manor
The brunch is part of the historic mansion's At the Manor event series and is produced through a collaboration between the City of Windsor's culture and events department and the manor’s exclusive caterer Thyme To-Go.
-
Suspect fled on foot following Riverside Drive crash
More details have been released about a crash on Riverside Drive in Windsor. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were sent to Riverside Drive West near Campbell Avenue for a report of a collision.
-
Library invites people to share funny and embarrassing things they wrote as a child with the public
Have you ever stumbled upon a crumpled notebook from your childhood and found yourself cringing and laughing as you revisit the words written by your younger self? If so, the Windsor Public Library is inviting you to share your cherished relics with the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
-
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
-
Heavy police presence in Onaping Falls
There is a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls and the public has been asked to avoid the area near A.Y. Jackson Lookout.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
‘Bizarre behaviour’ on Hwy 17 leads to impaired, drug charges
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
-
Sault police respond to report of mama bear, cubs near Hiawatha
Sault Police were called Saturday to the Pinder Trail near Hiawatha for a sighting of a mother bear and two cubs.
-
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices to increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
-
Families hop in on Easter Sunday festivities across Ottawa
Families were out enjoying the warm weather Sunday as the Easter long weekend continues.
-
Where to watch the April 8 solar eclipse in Ottawa
Here are some events happening in the Ottawa region and across eastern Ontario on April 8
Toronto
-
Turner homers, drives in 4 runs as Blue Jays win 9-2 over Rays, splitting 4-game series
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
-
Oubre's 32 points lead 76ers past Raptors 135-120; Toronto's losing streak at 13
A deflected pass bounced to Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown who immediately passed it up court to a streaking Jordan Nwora, who defied two Philadelphia 76ers closing in on him and went for an emphatic dunk.
-
3 charged following downtown Toronto protest: police
Three people are facing charges following a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Small forest fire extinguished in Quebec's Oka Park
Quebec firefighters were deployed to the Oka provincial park Saturday evening to battle a small forest fire that was likely caused by a discarded cigarette butt, authorities say.
-
Police investigating after home hit by gunfire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a house in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough was hit by several gunshots overnight.
-
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
-
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
'Define our own destiny': Winnipeggers rally for Trans and Two-Spirit Day of Visibility
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday to advocate for the future of gender diverse youth ahead of the Day of Visibility for Transgender and Two-Spirit people.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl named Serenity.
-
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
-
Calgary church blends drag show with Easter Sunday service
A Calgary church celebrated Easter with a drag show during its Sunday service.
Edmonton
-
'Pretty remarkable': Local distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whiskey competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whiskey production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
-
Woman and child missing 2 weeks, RCMP seeking information
Red Deer RCMP are asking the public for help finding a family that hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.
-
'This is a bonus': Golfers flock to Victoria Driving Range on sunny Easter Sunday
Despite a slow – and snowy start – to the long weekend, a downtown driving range welcomed a full house of golfers eager to shake off those winter cobwebs.
Regina
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
-
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
-
Team Saskatchewan takes gold at 2024 Wheelchair Curling Championship
In front of a packed crowd at the Moose Jaw Curling Centre, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship for the second time in as many years.
Saskatoon
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver’s classical Chinese garden sells out Easter egg hunt
It was an egg-cellent Easter for kids as they searched every nook and cranny of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Expect 'major delays' on Lions Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon, DriveBC says
Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.
Vancouver Island
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Low tide pauses efforts to save B.C. orca while rescuers plan next steps
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
-
'It's the same game': Playoff-bound Canucks look to veterans for post-season lessons
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.