BARRIE -- Organizers of the Oro World's Fair have announced this year's event has been cancelled.

Members of the Oro Agriculture Society unanimously decided that the health and well-being of volunteers, visitors, vendors and the community had to be the main concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for the weekend of September 18 and 19.

Organizers say they have already started planning for 169th edition of the fair for next year on September 17 and 18.