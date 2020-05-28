BARRIE -- Another fall fair bites the dust.

The Beeton and District Agricultural Society announced the cancellation of the 2020 Beeton Fall Fair on Thursday morning.

Officials say they can't risk the health and safety of anyone during the pandemic.

Organizers took the time to thank everyone for their support and say they plan to be back next year.

"We would like to encourage everyone to support local agriculture, businesses and charities especially in these difficult times."