BARRIE
Barrie

    • Another discreditable conduct charge laid against Barrie police inspector

    Police Inspector Valarie Gates outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Police Inspector Valarie Gates outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    CTV News has learned a Barrie police officer is charged with a second count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act stemming from an on-duty internal incident.

    Insp. Valerie Gates was initially charged following an investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership.

    The details surrounding the charges have not been disclosed.

    Gates is a 26-year police veteran married to Barrie police Chief Rich Johnston.

    She remains active with the service.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News