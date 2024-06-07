Another discreditable conduct charge laid against Barrie police inspector

CTV News has learned a Barrie police officer is charged with a second count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act stemming from an on-duty internal incident.

Insp. Valerie Gates was initially charged following an investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership.

The details surrounding the charges have not been disclosed.

Gates is a 26-year police veteran married to Barrie police Chief Rich Johnston.

She remains active with the service.