BARRIE -- There was another close call for motorists travelling along Highway 10 north of Orangeville on Wednesday morning when a tire flew off a transport truck.

Provincial police say the truck was travelling north between County Road 10 and 8 when the tire came off and barrelled across the southbound lanes, missing oncoming traffic before landing in the ditch.

No one was injured.

Last month, another truck lost its tire on Highway 10, that time closer to Hockley Road. No one was injured in that incident.

Police say they expect charges to be laid.