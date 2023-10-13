Annual Witches Walk to attract hundreds to Coldwater

Hundreds of witches will hit the streets of Coldwater for a spooktacular night of celebration that helps boost the local economy.

The adults-only event includes live music, vendors and a costume contest.

Local merchants keep their doors open late for the annual event aimed at those 19 and older, with donations accepted for the food bank.

Have your hats and brooms ready for the Witches Walk starting at 6 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 20.

And for those younger than 19, an event is being held the following day, on Oct. 21, for kids to trick or treat on Main Street and compete in a children's costume contest.

There will also be pumpkin decorating and a pet costume contest.