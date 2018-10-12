The whipped cream was flying all over the place as Innovative Automation held its 15th-annual pie-throw Friday afternoon, in support of the United Way Simcoe Muskoka.

Among those in attendance was Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, who says he’s no stranger to being on the receiving end of a whipped cream pie.

"No, not the first time taking a pie in the face,” said Lehman. “I'll take a pie in the face for a good cause anytime."

Paulina Robertson, with the United Way Simcoe Muskoka, says the annual pie-throw is a great fundraiser for their current and future initiatives.

“It helps us support the community and all the needs,” says Robertson. “We do a lot with mental health, and we’re also looking at poverty reduction which includes housing, education, (and) addictions.”

This afternoon’s event raised more than $23-thousand in support of local programs and services, bringing the 15-year total to nearly $200 thousand.