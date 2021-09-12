Annual Newmarket Art Walk provides needed venue for local artisans

BARRIE, ONT. -

Local artists in Newmarket have been converging throughout the city this weekend for the return of a popular event.

The 13th annual Newmarket Art Walk & Studio Tour was held Saturday and Sunday. The event works to provide local artisans with a platform to sell their work while also helping bring more foot traffic to other businesses in the city's downtown core.

"It's just a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy downtown Newmarket, so it's revitalizing our downtown core and while enjoying the downtown area to visit the restaurants and the galleries and the businesses and to see art that's available to purchase," says Teresa Dunlop, a member of the Newmarket Group of Artists, which spearheads the event.

While the event did continue in 2020 despite concerns around COVID-19, this year's event was larger in scale after increased restrictions last year. This year 23 artists participated across approximately 15 different venues.

"This year, I feel a sense of warmth and graciousness," says Dunlop, who herself had a station displaying her ceramic work. "But I really feel a sense of the relief that people are experiencing in being able to come out and talk to artists and walk about with their friends in a healthy and safe manner, and it's been a really great experience."

