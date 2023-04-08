Annual Easter egg hunt returns to Drysdale's Tree Farm

This weekend, an annual Easter egg hunt has returned to Drysdale's Tree Farm.

The event welcomed families for three days, starting April 7 and ending April 9.

The annual festivities include the iconic Easter egg hunt, with families and children able to roam through the farm to find sweet treats scattered throughout the areas.

In addition to the Easter egg hunt, the event also features a magic show, an animal show and a surprise visit with the Easter bunny.

Admission for the event is $24.75 per child and $15.00 per adult.

To purchase tickets, visit the Drysdale farm website.