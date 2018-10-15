

CTV Barrie





The city of Orillia is hoping to keep everyone warm this winter with its 9th annual Winter Coat Drive.

The Orillia Learning Centre has started to accept donations for those who aren’t able to afford warm jackets.

Coats are needed in all sizes, including children, teen and adult, but they are especially needed for small children and in men’s large sizes.

The centre isn’t able to accept leather or fur coats because they aren’t able to clean the material.

Donations can be dropped off at multiple locations and will be accepted until November 30.