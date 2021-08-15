BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil-based pet care business is bringing in much-needed support for an animal rescue group.

The Place for Paws, which provides various pet grooming options to its clients, held its annual charity dog wash Sunday. The event sees all proceeds from dog washes donated to 'Finding Them Homes,' a group that works towards finding animals in need a home.

"Every year, it builds up, and it builds up, and it builds up, and we honestly couldn't ask for anything better," says Sandy Berube, the owner of The Place for Paws. "It's amazing. The community is amazing."

Dog washes included a full shampoo, a towel dry and nail trim. The seventh annual event also included local vendors and artisans, who donated a portion of their proceeds to the rescue group.

"Without [people like] Sandy, we wouldn't be able to help dogs," says Lisa Dezoete, the vice-president of Finding Them Homes. "We had a dog arrive last night, two fractures in her leg, unfortunately, she had an accident, and she is currently at the vet emergency care, and she's going to need surgery. So without the fundraising, without people like Sandy, we wouldn't be able to help these dogs!"

The group was founded nine years ago and focuses on a fly-in, remote communities in Northern Ontario where there are often very few options for injured animals.

For more information on Finding Them Homes, you can click here.