Annual butter tart festival returns, bringing thousands to Midland

Thousands are flocking to the streets of downtown Midland today for the big return of one of the County of Simcoe's most significant annual festivals.

The aptly-named 'Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival' returned to the Southern Georgian Bay community of Midland on Saturday. The event was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I actually had an emotional moment today because it's just so great to see everyone back and back on the street and after months of hard work to bring this festival to our community to have everyone come and enjoy it," says Karen Mealing, the manager of culture and community for the Town of Midland. "It was so great."

The one-day event typically draws up to 60,000 people to the core of Midland, with downtown streets closed to vehicular traffic and transit offered free of charge.

One of those people is Robert Colburn. Originally from Ontario, Colburn moved out to BC more than two decades ago but decided to come to his home province this weekend simply to visit this unique festival for the first time.

"I've died and gone to heaven coming to something like this," Colburn says, alluding to his love of butter tarts. "

Officials say the festival brings up to $4-million in economic activity to the area. In 2019, more than 200,000 butter tarts were sold, a number Mealing expects to at least match this year.

"It is our signature event. It is the most popular," says Mealing. "It's actually one of the top festivals and events in the province." It's just everything all in one. It's the pastry, the good quality pastry, the filling, the varieties of fillings; always searching for the perfect butter tart."

Since starting in 2013, the event has only continued to grow in size. This year there are 150 vendors, including local artisans looking to capitalize on the crowds after a challenging few years.

"I think for a lot of the vendors they've had a hard couple of years, and to be able to be out and selling to the public again, they are really enjoying that opportunity," says Mealing.