One of Barrie's most unique summer events is back for another year.

The 16th annual Boots and Hearts Barn Burner charity game returns on Aug. 9

The charity hockey game will feature many notable NHL players, including John Tavares and Chris Tierney, along with NHL hopeful and Barrie Colts standout Brandt Clarke.

Money raised goes towards Royal Victoria Health Centre (RVH) and PIE Education.

"For us, it's all about raising dollars, having a great time and making sure that we get those dollars out into the community organizations so they can do what they do best and take care of the city," Mayor Alex Nuttall said.

The fundraiser takes place at Sadlon Arena at 7 p.m.