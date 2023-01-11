Anne Street North bridge remains closed until mid-summer

Work continues at the Anne Street bridge project in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 25, 2022. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Work continues at the Anne Street bridge project in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 25, 2022. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver