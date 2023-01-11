Anne Street North bridge remains closed until mid-summer

The closure of Anne Street North will last until at least mid-summer.

A news release from the Ministry of Transportation states that the new bridge construction will extend the closure between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street until the end of July 2023.

During the Anne Street Bridge Replacement MTO Project, there is no thru traffic on Anne Street North.

The detour route continues to be Anne Street North to Edgehill Drive to Ferndale Drive North to Dunlop Street West to Anne Street South.