Advertisement
Anne Street bridge replacement set to lead to road closure
Published Sunday, May 2, 2021 7:45PM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Motorists will be forced to adapt to a road closure for well over a year as city council is planning to replace the Anne Street bridge.
At Monday's city council meeting, councillors will discuss the replacement project of the bridge, which is expected to begin in June.
As a result, Anne Street will be closed between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street.
The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.
RELATED IMAGES