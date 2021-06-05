Advertisement
Anne Street bridge demolition work begins
Published Saturday, June 5, 2021 9:52PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Demolition of the Anne street bridge is expected to begin Saturday, June 5th, 2021.
Highway 400 between Bayfield and Dunlop street will close from 10 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, the northbound off-ramp to Bayfield and the southbound on-ramp from Dunlop are also expected to close.
The Anne Street bridge project is expected to take 18 months to complete.
