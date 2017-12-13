

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An Oro-Medonte man has been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was brought to a shelter with burn-like wounds all over its body.

Leonard, a six-month-old Rottweiler, was brought to the Oro-Medonte animal control shelter on Nov. 14. He had untreated injuries all over his body and was suffering from severe dehydration.

The man who brought Leonard in told officials that the dog was found in Orillia as a stray.

Following a month long investigation, officials have charged the 37 year old with permitting distress, failing to provide veterinary care and making a false report under the Ontario SPCA Act.

“The investigation unfolded and it was brought to our attention that this individual was responsible for this dog so he has been charged with these offenses," said Natalie Rizzuti an OSPCA spokesperson.

Officials say the dog’s injuries are thought to have been caused by chemical or thermal burns. This was likely from a heat source or open fire.

Investigators say the dog's injuries likely happened two weeks before it was brought to the animal control shelter.

Despite his injuries, Leonard is recovering well.

"We're just looking to try and make sure that Leonard is going to a home where an individual is going to care for him and he's going to get the attention that he needs," Curtis Shelswell, a spokesperson for Oro-Medonte Township.

In fact, applications are now being accepted for his adoption.

If you’d like to adopt Leonard, you can click here.