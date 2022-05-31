Angus youth charged with arson after series of fires

A young individual faces serious charges in connection with a series of fires in Angus Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. about a fire inside a business on Roth Street.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers got a call about another fire inside a McDonald's on Mill Street.

And a short time later, officers received a third fire call, this time in a portable toilet on Greenwood Drive.

They say no one was injured in any of the fires.

The extent and cost of the damages are unknown at this time.

Police arrested a youth from Angus whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused faces two counts of disregard for human life and arson - damage to property.

Police have since released the accused with a pending court date.