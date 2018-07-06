Featured
Angus woman missing since June 21
Samantha McInnis of Angus can be seen in this undated photo. (Barrie Police Service)
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 9:39PM EDT
Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Angus woman.
Samantha McInnis was last seen by her family and friends on Thursday, June 21.
Police believe the 27-year-old is in the Barrie area and say they are concerned for her well-being.
She is described as being 5 feet tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
