

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Angus woman.

Samantha McInnis was last seen by her family and friends on Thursday, June 21.

Police believe the 27-year-old is in the Barrie area and say they are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as being 5 feet tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.