Angus woman dies in motorcycle collision with SUV

OPP investigate a fatal motorcycle collision in Clearview Township Thurs. Sept. 1, 2022. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News) OPP investigate a fatal motorcycle collision in Clearview Township Thurs. Sept. 1, 2022. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Should Canada forgive student loans?

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his administration would be forgiving up to US$20,000 in student loans for low- and middle-income borrowers. The move has sparked debate over whether Canada should do the same, but experts are divided over whether cancelling student debt is the best way to help young Canadians.

Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP

Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver