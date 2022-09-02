Angus woman dies in motorcycle collision with SUV

An Angus woman died in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Police and emergency services responded to the call at County Road 10 and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline in Clearview shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, Sinceray McCabe, 55, was taken to RVH where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team is investigating the collision.

The intersection of County Road 10 and Sunnidale-Tosorontio Townline was closed for several hours.

The investigation continues, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.