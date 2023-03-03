Angus public school students evacuated after bomb scare

An Angus school was evacuated after an anonymous bomb threat was called into the school Friday morning.

Police arrived at the Angus Morrison Elementary School shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The Simcoe Street school of about 650 students and staff was promptly placed in hold and secure.

After a police-initiated evacuation was mandated, police searched the school and property for explosives.

The school was evacuated briefly at about 12:30 p.m., and students returned to class at approximately 1:15 p.m. said a spokesperson from the Simcoe County District School Board.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police’s Const. Katy Viccary said she doesn’t know if the call was a hoax but added, “even a call in from a kid is treated as factual.”

“The school was evacuated, and the surrounding roads were closed while we investigated,” Viccary said.

The Nottawasaga OPP will continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify, and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.