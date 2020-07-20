BARRIE, ONT. -- An Angus woman is celebrating her recent lottery win.

Antaisha D'Agostini said she had to check her ticket multiple times after learning she had won $100,000.

"I thought it was a glitch in the app. I restarted my phone and checked it at least a dozen more times," the 30-year-old mother of three laughed.

D'Agostini matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the July 8 Ontario 49 draw.

She purchased her ticket at Mac's on Mill Street in Angus.