Angus mother of three thrilled to win $100K with Encore
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 7:20PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- An Angus woman is celebrating her recent lottery win.
Antaisha D'Agostini said she had to check her ticket multiple times after learning she had won $100,000.
"I thought it was a glitch in the app. I restarted my phone and checked it at least a dozen more times," the 30-year-old mother of three laughed.
D'Agostini matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the July 8 Ontario 49 draw.
She purchased her ticket at Mac's on Mill Street in Angus.