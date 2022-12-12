Angus man pronounced dead in head-on crash on Highway 401

opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?

The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.

  • Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour

    Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.

  • Province announces public transit improvements in Montreal during La Fontaine tunnel work

    Authorities announced Monday that public transit in the Montreal region will be improved during the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, notably by offering a link to the health-care system. Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced that the STM will put the 811 line into service with departures every 20 minutes during rush hour from the Radisson terminus.

  • Report of sexual assault in London

    London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path juts north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

  • Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking

    London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.

