

CTV Barrie





An Angus man may have been texting and speeding prior to a deadly 2015 crash, jurors heard in a Barrie courtroom.

The Crown claims Andrew Stewart was texting and speeding when he crashed into an SUV in November of 2015.

Cpl. David Anderson was in that SUV. He was on his way home from work when the crash happened at around 3 p.m. He died at the scene.

The defence claims Stewart passed out briefly from a coughing attack after inhaling a vape inhaler just seconds before the crash. The defence argued that text messages were sent following the crash.

Stewart has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The jury is set to deliberate on Monday.