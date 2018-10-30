

CTV Barrie





An Angus man had to be transported by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital on Monday after a crash in Essa Township.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Angus man fled the scene after losing control of the car and hitting a tree around 9:30 p.m. on the 5th Line of Essa, south of the 20th Side Road.

He allegedly left behind his 33-year-old passenger who suffered what police are calling ‘life-altering injuries.’

Police arrested the driver a short time later, and he was treated for minor injuries.

The accused has been charged with several offences including dangerous driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing bodily harm.