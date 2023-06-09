Angus man accused of luring a child faces charges

An Angus man faces luring charges in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation by provincial police.

Police say the 39-year-old accused had travelled to meet a young person for a sexual purpose.

Investigators did not provide the young person's age.

"It is imperative that parents have open and honest conversations with their children regarding who they are chatting with online as well as healthy relationships," stated Acting Det. Sgt. Brian Higgs of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

"Take the time to talk and develop trust with your child - they are up against manipulative offenders online with bad intentions," Higgs added.

The accused is facing two charges related to luring a child.