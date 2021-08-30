BARRIE, ONT. -- An Angus man has died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday night in Innisfil, police say.

According to South Simcoe Police, the crash happened in the area of Sideroad 10 and Line 2 around 9:30.

Bradford's fire chief reported the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash near Highway 400.

Police say the 45-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was the only occupant in the white Mazda 3.

Police are appealing to the public for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have dash cam footage that could help with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via email or call 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311, extension 2030.