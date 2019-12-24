BARRIE -- What began as a small gesture at Christmas time has now become a movement to bring a little bit of joy to the city's most vulnerable.

For the last four years, Angel McIntosh's vision and mission has been to ensure no one went without on Christmas, and it started with a cookie.

"The first two years were cookies," said McIntosh, "last year we did box's and this year we've grown to backpacks because there's been so much community help."

On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers could be seen filling more than 130 bags with essentials worth about $50 and include a hygiene kit, socks, and holiday treats; they even had a special message.

"We don't want anybody to be without, and we want to put a smile on people's faces and hearts," says McIntosh.

The packs were all delivered to the David Busby Centre on Tuesday and will be handed out on Christmas morning.

Sara Peddle, the executive director with the Busby Centre, says a lot of people in the shelter may not receive anything on Christmas if not for the generosity of the community.

"It's nice to see that smile on somebody's face in the morning here when they had to spend a night at a shelter," says Peddle. "They wake up to a nice stocking and some type of gift and a nice hot meal, so we're just happy that the community comes together to help us do that."

It's a gesture David Watson says makes a huge difference to the lives of those living on the streets.

"People do care. There's a lot of people out there that are just unbelievable the Christmas season brings out the best in everybody," says Watson who utilizes the services at the Busby Centre, "I think they say 'well it's the best time to give' but I think we should always have this sort of heart."