An early morning crash between a transport and road sweeper on Highway 400 slowed traffic
A street sweeper and transport truck have collided on Highway 400 near the Duckworth Street exchange.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed, with only the shoulder open to traffic.
One person has been sent to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, but there is little information on the extent of their injuries.
A heavy tow truck company has been called to the scene to clear the road for motorists.
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes tore past defences Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fuelled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
John Stamos says he tried to quit 'Full House' at first: 'I hated that show'
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Nova Scotia's premier vows to rebuild after severe flooding in the province, an ailing inmate is fighting for compassionate release and Twitter's logo changes to 'X'. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Atlantic
-
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
Municipal offices across Halifax closed today as crews repair damage from heavy rains
Municipal offices across Halifax will be closed today as emergency crews work to repair damage caused by extensive rainfalls over the weekend.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Where is Kevin Baboolal? Family of missing Que. cyclist pleading for help in search
A Saint-Lazare, Que. woman is pleading with the public for help to find her missing brother. Kevin Baboolal, 36, was last seen on May 18 wearing black jeans, a brown and tan hoodie, sunglasses, and a black bicycle helmet.
-
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
-
Quebec horror-fantasy book series to be adapted into a TV series
The Quebec book series "Les Contes interdits" (Forbidden Tales) will be adapted into a television series, the publisher Éditions AdA and production company Attraction announced.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 bus service today
The head of OC Transpo is expected to release information about a return-to-service plan for Ottawa's light-rail transit system today, as the O-Train remains out of service for an 8th day following the discovery of a bearing-related issue.
-
Hot and humid week ahead for Ottawa
A hot. humid day is in store for the capital Monday and should remain for the work week.
-
Water quality advisory continues for Casselman, Ont. tap water
A water quality advisory remains in effect for the municipality of Casselman, Ont., due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water.
Toronto
-
Most illegal eviction fines are less than one month's rent: Ontario NDP
Ontario’s rental market watchdog doesn’t often fine landlords for evicting tenants illegally — and when it does, most fines are under $2000, according to new data.
-
Scarborough man, 27, drowns in Trent River in Campbellford
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a Scarborough man drowned in the Trent River in Campbellford on Saturday.
-
'Oppenheimer' tech issues at IMAX screenings in Ontario only available at 30 theatres in the world
Moviegoers who scored elusive tickets to Oppenheimer’s premier screening in Toronto were met with disappointment as technical issues plagued the 'gold standard' IMAX 70-millimetre format.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A 31-year-old has died and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Erin, Ont.
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
Youth tennis athletes play in Waterloo for Team Ontario qualifying tournament
The province's best 10 to 12 year-old tennis players were in town Sunday for a Team Ontario qualifying tournament.
London
-
Vehicle slams through Goderich school
Huron OPP are investigating after a minivan crashed through Goderich Public School.
-
Heat and humidity dominate in the London region this week
Sunshine will dominate mid-week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.
-
‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade
Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
-
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
Crash closes portion of Wyandotte Street overnight
A crash just before 10 .m. caused the closure of Wyandotte between Louis Avenue and Parent Avenue.
-
Humid week on the way for Windsor-Essex
Sunshine will dominate mid week Wednesday and Thursday before the slight chance of showers again on Friday.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Michigan
Windsor police say one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, a man who has been wanted for first-degree murder since last November, has been arrested.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, another injured in downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a deadly assault in the downtown west end.
-
'It's pretty sleepy': Calgary Heritage byelection to fill vacant Conservative seat
A federal byelection is being held in Calgary on Monday to fill a seat left vacant since a Conservative MP called it quits last year, but the outcome isn't expected to have much of a ripple effect across the country.
-
Wasa residents ‘ready to flee’ with St. Mary’s River wildfire in sight
Residents of a small southeastern British Columbia community in the East Kootenays are prepared if an evacuation order is put in place.
Saskatoon
-
100-year-old Sask. air force veteran takes to the skies once more
One-hundred-year-old Reginald "Crash" Harrison comes by his nickname honestly. A veteran of the Second World War, Harrison had his airplane blow up on the runway before he was even deployed after a 500-pound bomb dislodged from the bomb bay.
-
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians asked not to dial 911 over 'gas odour'
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is asking residents not to call 911 if they smell a natural gas odour in parts of the city.
-
Edmonton mom runs goalie camp for low-income families in honour of sons killed in 2016
An Edmonton mother is honouring the memory of her two sons by helping other kids play the sport they loved.
-
7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton
A 25-year-old man is facing charges over an early morning crash that sent seven people to hospital.
Vancouver
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
100 Brazilian firefighters deployed to Prince George fire centre
For the first time ever, a team from Brazil has joined the B.C. wildfire fight.
-
Allegedly abducted children still missing on day 5 of Amber Alert
An Amber Alert issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother in B.C. is ongoing for a fifth day.