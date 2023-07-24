An early morning crash between a transport and road sweeper on Highway 400 slowed traffic

A street sweeper and transport truck have collided on Highway 400 near the Duckworth Street exchange.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed, with only the shoulder open to traffic.

One person has been sent to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, but there is little information on the extent of their injuries.

A heavy tow truck company has been called to the scene to clear the road for motorists.