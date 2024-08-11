An 'amazing turnout' for Orillia Waterfront Festival

Almost one thousand locals and visitors attended the Orillia Waterfront Festival at the City's port.

The three-day festival featured its signature 'Dock Diving Dogs' and cardboard boat race events, boat sales and 65 vendors selling food and goods at Centennial Park.

Sunday's 'Dock Diving Dogs' competition was won by one of the smaller dogs, a cockapoo named Nucky, who jumped the furthest.

"It was an amazing turnout," said Allan Lafontaine, the harbourmaster for the Port of Orillia, who also serves as executive director for the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce. "It really showcases our waterfront and brings tourists in, boat dealers bring employees into town, and they fill up our hotels."

The City also celebrated its boat ramp, which reopened on July 27th.

The Waterfront Festival is one of Orillia's four major summer events, along with the Boat Festival in June, the Mariposa Folk Festival in July, and the Pirate Party on Labour Day Weekend.