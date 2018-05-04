

CTV Barrie





Patients arriving at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) by ambulance now have a shorter wait to see emergency department doctors and nurses.

RVH and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services have significantly reduced ambulance offload times.

Ambulance offload times are measured from the moment a patient enters an emergency department by ambulance to the time when their care is transferred from paramedics to emergency department staff.

RVH’s current offload times are an average of 25.6 minutes, down from 45.7 minutes in 2016/17. The provincial average is 54 minutes.

“RVH has one of the busiest Emergency departments in the province, seeing more than 88,000 visits annually,” says Treva McCumber, vice president, Patient Programs and chief nursing executive, RVH. “Yet despite an average monthly increase in patient visits, RVH saw a 26 per cent reduction in its Ambulance Offload Times.

Other factors contributing to the shorter offload times include staffing of a Dedicated Offload Delay Nurse, formalized daily communication channels between Platoon Supervisors and Resource Nurses who participate in a twice daily system status report, and enhanced patient tracking from ambulance arrival to patient transfer of care in the hospital.

“During the past five years County of Simcoe Paramedic Services has worked closely and collaboratively with our partners at RVH and other area hospitals to improve the flow of patients through the emergency department and reduce offload delays,” says Andrew Robert, Director and Chief, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services.

Simcoe County paramedics respond to more than 67,000 calls annually.