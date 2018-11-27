

CTV Barrie





Employees and visitors were evacuated from Bracebridge Memorial Arena on Tuesday morning as the alarms rang throughout the facility during an ammonia leak.

Crews secured the area until a technician could cap the leak coming from the facility’s ice refrigeration system. Adjacent homes and property owners were advised to keep their windows closed for a few hours as a precaution.

The technician arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and contained the leak.

The arena will remain closed for the remainder of the day. All programs scheduled on Tuesday have been cancelled as a result.