

The Canadian Press





More than a dozen organizations are warning that American demand threatens Canada's drug supply.

They have written the federal health minister urging her to take action.

Their letter says Canada's medicine supply simply can't support both Canadian and U-S consumers.

Americans pay far more for their drugs than Canadians do.

As a result, several American states have passed laws allowing their residents to buy drugs from Canada.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders planned to visit Canada with a group of diabetics this weekend to buy insulin.