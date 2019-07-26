Featured
American demand threatens Canada's drug supply, groups warn Ottawa
Vials of insulin, one purchased in the U.S. and one in Canada, have a price discrepancy of more than $300 which has seen more Americans come to Canada for the cheaper prices of the lifesaving medication. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV Windsor)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 3:17PM EDT
More than a dozen organizations are warning that American demand threatens Canada's drug supply.
They have written the federal health minister urging her to take action.
Their letter says Canada's medicine supply simply can't support both Canadian and U-S consumers.
Americans pay far more for their drugs than Canadians do.
As a result, several American states have passed laws allowing their residents to buy drugs from Canada.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders planned to visit Canada with a group of diabetics this weekend to buy insulin.