

CTV Barrie





Luckily no one was injured following a three-vehicle collision involving a Grey County ambulance on Monday in Meaford.

Police say the ambulance was traveling on Highway 6 and 10 with its emergency lights activated. The ambulance came to a rolling stop at Grey Road 18 and continued through a red traffic light.

Police say the ambulance collided with a delivery truck that was traveling through the green light. Officers say the delivery truck driver’s view was obstructed by a transport truck. The delivery truck slammed into a pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection.

The ambulance driver, a 45-year-old Owen Sound man, was issued an offence for failing to yield to traffic.