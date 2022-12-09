Amber Alert issued for two young teens last seen in Alliston, Ont.

Police issued an Amber Alert Friday night for two young teenagers who were last seen in Alliston.

Shakir Charles, 13, is described as a Black boy, five feet eight inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shakira Charles, 13, is a Black girl, five feet eight inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the twins were taken by two Black women in a black SUV from Ernest Cumberland Elementary School on 8 Avenue after school.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.