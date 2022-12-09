Amber Alert issued for two young teens last seen in Alliston, Ont.

Shakira and Shakir Charles are the subject of an Amber Alert. (OPP) Shakira and Shakir Charles are the subject of an Amber Alert. (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver