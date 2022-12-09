Amber Alert issued for two young teens last seen in Alliston, Ont.
Police issued an Amber Alert Friday night for two young teenagers who were last seen in Alliston.
Shakir Charles, 13, is described as a Black boy, five feet eight inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Shakira Charles, 13, is a Black girl, five feet eight inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say the twins were taken by two Black women in a black SUV from Ernest Cumberland Elementary School on 8 Avenue after school.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
Legault breaks with tradition and gives end-of-session press conference a pass
Premier Francois Legault decided not to present a summary of his government's progress this session at a press conference on Friday.
Watson takes 'full responsibility' for LRT failings in first statement since damning report but also blames RTG
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has issued his first public statement since the release of a scathing report into Stage 1 of LRT. He said he takes 'full responsibility' for the system's shortcomings but did not directly address many of the report's findings.
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who earlier this month made headlines because of accusations of sexual misconduct, has had his law licence suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
Governor General presents Petawawa, Ont. regiment with new colours
The Royal Canadian Dragoons, Canada's most senior cavalry regiment, were presented with new colours Friday. The ceremony took place for just the fifth time in the regiment's nearly 140-year history.
Ontario reveals how many people were impacted by COVID-19 vaccine portal breach
A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of thousands of people in the province.
The Ikea monkey was spotted 10 years ago. This is where he is now
A monkey cloaked in a tiny shearling coat was found roaming an Ikea in Toronto 10 years ago to date.
10 Guelph Dodge Rams stolen in 2 weeks amid rash of thefts across region
Police services in Guelph, Waterloo region and Brantford are issuing warnings after a string of thefts targeting Dodge Ram pickup trucks.
Dog safely rescued after ruff day at Elora Gorge
It was a ruff afternoon for Carl, a dog that needed rescuing after falling an estimated 50 feet into the Elora Gorge around 4 p.m. on Friday.
LPS issue public safety warning for former police constable facing multiple charges
London police have issued a public safety warning for an ex cop charged with multiple alleged serious crimes, including sexual assault, and are alerting the public believing there could be additional potential victims.
Tiny home gives independence to London, Ont. woman with disabilities
It’s not every day that you see a house flying through the air and landing safely in its place. But that was the scene that played out on Cranbrook Road in London, Ont. on Friday, as a local family had a tiny home delivered for their daughter.
Atlohsa launches Indigenous-led winter response for homelessness
On Friday, Atlohsa announced the relaunch of its Indigenous-led Wiigiwaaminaan winter response program for homelessness and will be operating a temporary shelter in south London, Ont.
City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
First Nation to receive funding to help protect Hudson Bay lowlands
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the COP-15 Biodiversity conference Wednesday that Ottawa will be giving $800 million to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.
21 people arrested after thefts at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore
Windsor police have arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on retail theft at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore.
Over $8,000 in drugs seized in Erie Street bust: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized over $8,000 in drugs from a home on Erie Street.
Border traffic between Windsor and Detroit increases after feds drop ArriveCan
The traffic between Windsor and Detroit increased after the federal government dropped the ArriveCan app.
Police descend on Calgary bank after man acting erratically threatens to get gun
'Given the nature of the call, the fact that there was the potential of a weapon involved and what I'll call 'hostages' inside the bank – even though they were self isolating – that initiated the tactical response,' police said.
Construction on Calgary Cancer Centre concludes, will accept patients in 2024
The Alberta government has handed the keys for the newly built Calgary Cancer Centre to the agency that delivers health care in the province.
Speedskater Ivanie Blondin embraces beefy race schedule, Canmore's Connor Howe wins silver in Calgary
Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload.
Sask. man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, trafficking
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of a police hunt spanning more than two years is now behind bars.
Saskatoon fire crews called to Canada Post facility for suspicious package
Firefighters were called to the city's Canada Post facility Friday morning over concerns about a suspicious package leaking an unknown substance.
Saskatoon police say woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old
A Saskatoon woman is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident involving a minor.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
2 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Edmonton: AHS
Two people were killed Friday and two others were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 21 on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton.
Bike lanes, transit upgrades approved in Edmonton budget change raising taxes another 1.3 per cent
City council approved a large basket of amendments Friday covering more bus rapid transit, a $100 million bike lane investment and Chinatown infrastructure improvements, which have increased the tax increase by another 1.3 per cent.
B.C. not following Ontario hospital in asking Red Cross for staff help
An Ontario children's hospital recently turned to the Canadian Red Cross for help dealing with "unprecedented volumes" of respiratory illness, but B.C.'s Health Ministry tells CTV News it's not considering such a step in the province.
Suspects charged after 2 women allegedly confined in U-Haul van in Delta
Two suspects who allegedly held two women against their will in a U-Haul van in B.C.’s Lower Mainland have now been charged.
Vancouver school named after 'hanging judge' gifted new name from Musqueam Nation
An elementary school in Vancouver is going by a new name after getting a gift from a B.C. First Nation Friday.