A five-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Markham has been found safe.

York regional police say the girl's father has been arrested but they do not know if he has committed a criminal offence.

Police had issued the alert after Jannah Jaffri was allegedly taken from her classroom in Markham by her father, Soloman Jaffri.

They said he was not supposed to have access to his daughter.

Police said the pair was picked up by a minivan cab and dropped off at a second location.

Police spokeswoman Const. Laura Nicolle says the two were found after someone saw them in a business and recognized them from photos shared through the Amber Alert.