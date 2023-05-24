Alzheimer's walk Saturday in Simcoe County aims to raise awareness

The Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County is hosting the 25th Annual Walk for Alzheimer's Sunday. It unfolds at the Simcoe County Museum where people of the community and other regions are encouraged to register for the walk.

"More than 11,000 people live with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia in Simcoe County," said Ann-Marie Kungl, CEO of the local Alzheimer Society.

Registering for a walk is free, yet, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will go the Alzheimer's community and support the mission of providing education, support services and resources throughout Simcoe County.

At the walk, you can listen to musical performances, purchase from vendors, and try different things, from barbecue to pizza.

How to Participate in 3 Steps: