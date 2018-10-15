Featured
Altercation in Barrie mall parking lot sends one to hospital
A new dark blue Barrie, Ont police cruiser can be seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (K.C. Colby/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 6:09PM EDT
One man is in hospital with serious injuries after an altercation in the Georgian Mall parking lot in Barrie.
Police say the incident involving two men took place just after 4 p.m. in the upper level of the parking lot behind the mall.
Forensic and criminal investigation teams are investigating.