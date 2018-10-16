Featured
Altercation at Barrie mall sends teen to hospital, man faces charges
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 11:31AM EDT
A 17-year-old Barrie boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday following reports of a stabbing in Barrie.
Police were called to the Georgian Mall around 4 p.m. after an altercation between two males in the upper parking lot area.
A 20-year-old Barrie man was arrested and faces several charges including robbery, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday.