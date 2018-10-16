

CTV Barrie





A 17-year-old Barrie boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday following reports of a stabbing in Barrie.

Police were called to the Georgian Mall around 4 p.m. after an altercation between two males in the upper parking lot area.

A 20-year-old Barrie man was arrested and faces several charges including robbery, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Tuesday.