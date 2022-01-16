Alliston woman creates a group aimed at delivering random acts of kindness to those in need

Alliston resident Nicole Melara has begun an initiative to help those in need within the community.

A few months ago, Melara created a Facebook group called Random Acts of Alliston Kindness.

The group has undertaken a number of initiatives to help the community whenever possible. One of their many efforts includes a food bank that operates 24/7.

"There's so many people struggling, but they don't want to reach out because everybody is afraid of going out in the world," Melara says. "So I kind of had my dose of that and thought I'd start something, and here we are," she explains.

The group gained traction after organizing a birthday drive-by for a neighbour whose son has an immune deficiency and supported dozens of families at Christmas.

Melara says acts of kindness bring the community together.

"If we are going to be a community, we have to really remember what community is about," Melara says. "If we don't talk to our neighbours and make friends with the new people and go out and say 'hi' and meet the strangers, what kind of community are we going to be?" she added.

After an outpouring of donations and support from the community, Melara encourages those who need help to reach out.

"Come grab what you need! Don't suffer silently! Speak up," she says. "Because then every time somebody asks for help, it encourages the next person to ask for help."

For more information, contact Melara through the Facebook page.