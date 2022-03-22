Alliston woman, 69, dies following weekend house fire
A house fire that broke out on Sunday evening in Alliston has claimed the life of one person.
Provincial police say officers responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. about a fire on Albert Street.
Police arrived at the residence, along with firefighters and paramedics, to find the home overwhelmed by the flames.
New Tecumseth firefighters rescued the woman from the burning house, and paramedics rushed her to a local hospital in critical condition.
She was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, where she died of her injuries.
Police say the victim was Nancy Stevens, a 69-year-old Alliston woman.
They say her cat also died in the fire.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was notified and has since deemed the deadly fire as not suspicious.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
Canada, allies face 'irrational' Putin as Trudeau heads to Europe, says Joly
Confronting an irrational Vladimir Putin will be a key task for Justin Trudeau and his European allies as the prime minister heads to Brussels, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
Protesters in Jamaica spurn royals ahead of Prince William, Duchess Kate visit
Protesters in Jamaica raised their fists Tuesday as they donned T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases 'Seh Yuh Sorry!' and 'Apologize now!' as they demonstrated just hours before the official visit of Prince William and Kate.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's deal with NDP is quite the coup
Justin Trudeau has just pulled off the type of move that has kept his Liberals in power for most of confederation. After voters handed Trudeau his second minority, Jagmeet Singh’s NDP has offered to effectively give him a majority up until the next scheduled election, in 2025. Quite a coup, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Justice Minister orders Peter Nygard be extradited to U.S. after Canadian charges addressed
Canada's justice minister said on Tuesday he had ordered fashion designer Peter Nygard's extradition to the United States to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but only after similar charges against him in Canada are addressed.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
-
Halifax investigators seek videos, photos after man’s shooting death
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a man in Halifax last week.
Montreal
-
Quebec finance minister to table budget expected to address inflation
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is expected to table a budget Tuesday for the 2022-23 fiscal year, just over six months ahead of the provincial election.
-
Montreal city councillor blasts Ukrainian anthem in front of Russian Consulate
Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville stood in front of the Russian Consulate early this afternoon, flipped on a small speaker and turned up the volume to play the Ukrainian anthem.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 41
Quebec reported a stark jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with a net increase of 41 patients reported.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.
-
Zexi Li to receive city builder award
Zexi Li, who became a symbol of Ottawa residents’ resistance to the Freedom Convoy, is being honoured at city hall.
-
Three men stabbed in ByWard Market fight
Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after three men were stabbed during a fight in the ByWard Market.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when they purchase a car.
-
Justin Bieber collaborates with Toronto Maple Leafs to create newest alternate team jersey
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs to create a new alternate jersey for the team ahead of the 'Next Generation' game.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 17 in hospital
There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday.
London
-
$5.7M in funding for local research projects
Nearly two dozen local research projects will receive millions of dollars in funding over the next five years.
-
Sarnia, Ont. mayor supports provincial legislation to prevent illegal blockades at border crossings
Local politicians are reacting to the province's new legislation to prevent border blockades.
-
Western Homecoming cost London taxpayers $256,098 in policing overtime in 2021: report
A new report heading to the London Police Services Board says overtime associated with policing homecoming (HoCo) celebrations near Western University cost taxpayers over $250,000 in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.
-
Timmins man charged after assault with screwdriver
A 65-year-old Timmins man is facing several charges after a fight between neighbours at an apartment building escalated, police say.
-
House Speaker recovering from heart surgery
The House Speaker and northern Ontario Liberal MP Anthony Rota is recuperating after heart surgery in Sudbury on Monday.
Windsor
-
Women in 40s and 70s latest COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 60 new high-risk cases and 23 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
Government to announce 'significant news' for automotive sector in Windsor
Government officials are set to announce “significant news” about Canadian jobs and the future of the automotive sector, according to a news release from the federal government.
-
Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation, Windsor police seize cash, fentanyl, meth
Three Toronto residents are facing charges after police found $22,000 worth of crystal meth and fentanyl during a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.
Calgary
-
Family identifies Calgary man reportedly killed in Beltline fall
The victim, Austin Harris, was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after reportedly being injured in a fall. He died the next day.
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
Saskatoon
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date to access the province's COVID-19 vaccination website in September to prove the government had "failed to implement the most basic security protocols."
-
Mandatory mask bylaw up for debate again at Edmonton City Hall
Edmontonians may have to start masking up in more places again, with a new bylaw on the agenda at city hall on Tuesday.
-
Here's why Edmonton's water currently smells like it came from a swimming pool
While Edmonton's water may currently taste and smell off, it is still safe to drink and bathe in, according to EPCOR.
Vancouver
-
Guilty pleas entered in killing of New Westminster woman
Guilty pleas were entered in New Westminster court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of a local woman whose burned body was found in a Burnaby park last year.
-
Fires reported at Langley, B.C., home twice in 1 day
Emergency crews were called to a vacant home in Langley after it caught on fire twice in one day.
-
Groups criticize Pacific salmon treaty, urge Alaska to protect B.C.-bound salmon
A coalition of Canadian groups is calling on Alaska's governor to stop the state's harvest of Canadian-bound salmon, while it criticizes the international treaty that prevents overfishing of Pacific salmon.