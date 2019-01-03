

CTV Barrie





She may be a couple days late, but she still gets the title of Alliston’s first New Year’s baby.

Proud parents Brittany Pollock and Chris Latouf welcomed their new daughter Hallie just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The 8-pound 4-ounce baby girl is the first of the year for staff at Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Mom and baby are said to be doing well