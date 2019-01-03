Featured
Alliston welcomes first baby of 2019
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:34AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 6:57PM EST
She may be a couple days late, but she still gets the title of Alliston’s first New Year’s baby.
Proud parents Brittany Pollock and Chris Latouf welcomed their new daughter Hallie just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The 8-pound 4-ounce baby girl is the first of the year for staff at Stevenson Memorial Hospital.
Mom and baby are said to be doing well