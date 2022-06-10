Alliston truck blitz pulls two trucks from roads
A one-day commercial truck safety blitz left nearly two dozen truckers with loads on their minds.
Nottawasaga OPP's one-day blitz in Alliston inspected nearly two-dozen commerical trucks passing through the area june 8.
Of the 23, seven were ordered off the road for repairs and two more had their plates pulled for major safety infractions.
"The majority of commercial motor vehicle operators are responsible and maintain their equipment to acceptable standards," said Traffic Sgt. Eric Steele.
"Those that do not are a significant factor in many serious personal injury and fatal motor vehicle collisions.
"Our message to them is clear, we are out here and we will continue to ensure the safety of the public on our roadways by enforcing commercial motor vehicle safety standards and regulations," Steele said.
In total, 47 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid. The infractions included overweight vehicles, brake defects, equipment malfunctions, expired annual inspections and insecure loads.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
INVESTIGATION | Licence revoked from Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do — but he may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
Britney Spears gets married after ex-husband crashes wedding
Britney Spears' former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California, authorities say.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lower taxes, don’t raise wages to fix inflation
History is repeating itself. And this isn’t ancient history, but it’s long enough ago that many don’t remember the problem or its painful solutions. Canada hasn’t experienced serious increases in prices - inflation - in almost 40 years.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Quebec bill to expand medical assistance in dying will not be passed
With one day left in the parliamentary session, the Quebec government is not moving forward with its bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying (MAID).
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa's e-scooter program will launch this month
The city of Ottawa is preparing to launch the third season of the e-scooter pilot project in approximately two weeks, with new restrictions on riders and the companies operating the electric scooters.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Licence revoked from Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do — but he may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
-
Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
-
‘Be silly and just skate’: Roller skating takes over Kitchener Market
Community roller disco is back in the City of Kitchener.
-
Local lawn bowling athlete and coach heading to Commonwealth Games
Two men from Kitchener are heading to Birmingham, England to represent Team Canada’s lawn bowling team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 28 to Aug. 8.
London
-
Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
-
Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a high-rise, Thursday
-
Showers expected throughout the weekend in London and area
Showers are expected to move through the London area during various times of the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury one of 21 municipalities to get credit rating upgrade
Greater Sudbury's credit has been upgraded from an AA to AA+ by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.
-
Queer North Film Festival returns to Sudbury
As a way to celebrate Pride Month, Sudbury Indie Cinema is hosting its annual Queer North Film Festival next week.
-
Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant owners bounce back from yet another challenge
A Syrian restaurant in Greater Sudbury that was forced to close because of a fire has rebuilt and reopened.
Windsor
-
Chance of showers expected most of the weekend in Windsor-Essex
Showers are expected to move through Windsor-Essex through the weekend.
-
Police investigate stolen Pride flags from three Leamington schools
Police are investigating three incidents of Pride flags stolen from separate incidents in the Leamington area over the last week.
-
Pride flag outside Windsor man's home allegedly pulled down by group of youth
When Windsor resident Dale Burkholder stepped outside his home to check his mail this week, he noticed something odd about the flag pole that's attached to the porch.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to a possible child abduction that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
-
Court challenge has potential to reveal internal masking discussions of Alberta's cabinet
A legal case questioning the province's decision to lift Alberta's school mask mandate could soon be taking another turn.
-
Family of bullied Alberta teen calls for swifter action from school division
A Nanton family is speaking out after their teenage daughter was allegedly bullied and chased in an incident that led to six young people being charged.
Saskatoon
-
Food delivery driver charged in Prince Albert Arby's manager's death granted bail
The wife of a Prince Albert restaurant manager says his life was cut short on May 18 when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Prince Albert's Arby’s restaurant.
-
Sask. mom says province isn't offering therapy that could save son's sight
A Saskatoon mother is pushing for the Saskatchewan government to approve a treatment that would help save her six-year-old son’s vision.
-
Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime
Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.
Edmonton
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
-
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Vancouver
-
Advocate says homeless numbers escalating in Fraser Valley as cost of living increases
An advocate for the homeless in the Fraser Valley says he’s never seen the situation as dire as it currently is and adds that it’s time for people to work together to find solutions.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
-
Digital investigator from Netherlands testifies at Amanda Todd 'sextortion' trial
The first police witness from the Netherlands has appeared at the jury trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd.