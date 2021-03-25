BARRIE, ONT. -- Students in Alliston are preparing for a modified version of the annual Relay For Life.

The fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society is held at schools and communities across the country every spring.

On April 7, Banting Memorial High School will hold a virtual opening ceremony, a moment of silence for survivors, followed by a walk around the track.

The community is encouraged to get involved with a drive-thru luminary service at 7 pm.

"When school's over, our class is still going to continue to walk. We're walking from 8 to 9 pm," said Grade 12 student Kayla Matson.

Students have taken to social media to advertise and managed to raise $2,000 so far. To donate, click here.

In case of rain, the event will be held on April 8.