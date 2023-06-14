Alliston senior found after extensive police search

A missing senior has been found safe and sound near Alliston.

"After an extensive search, Nottwasaga OPP is happy to report that the missing elderly female has been located in good health by members of our emergency response team," said Const. Katy Viccary.

She said the missing senior, known as Brenda, was located near Earl Rowe Park.

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to members of the community and our media partners for their assistance," Viccary said.

"We are happy that Brenda has been reunited with her loved ones."

On Wednesday, OPP had asked for the public's help in locating Brenda, who hadn't been seen since 8:30 a.m.