BARRIE, ONT. -- Two PSWs who posted a video to social media showing the pair walking around a grocery store without face masks while mocking COVID protocols have lost their jobs.

The women worked as personal support workers at Kingsmere Retirement Residence in Alliston, Ont. operated by Sienna Senior Living.

On Friday, the company told CTV News, "The two staff members in question are no longer employed at Kingsmere Retirement Residence or by Sienna Senior Living."

The two-minute video was posted earlier this month to Facebook and caused a stir online.

In the video, one woman says, "We already did the whole walk in, nobody said f--- all cause we don't give a f---."

Sienna Senior Living said it was made aware of the video over the weekend and immediately began investigating.

CTV News reached out to the women on Thursday for comment but did not hear back.