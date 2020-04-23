Alliston Potato Festival cancelled amid pandemic
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:44PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:46PM EDT
BARRIE -- The Alliston Potato Festival joins a long list of events that have been cancelled because of the pandemic.
This was to be the 47th year for the festival that was scheduled to happen in early August.
The popular Potato Festival attracts thousands to the town each year and is a staple of the town's local economy.
The festival organizers plan to hold the event next year, on August 6, 7 and 8.