ALLISTON, ONT. -- A cell phone video of two personal support workers (PSW) in Alliston, Ont. has caused a social media stir and sparked an investigation.

The two-minute video posted to Facebook earlier this month shows the pair walking around a grocery store without face masks on, cursing and proclaiming their contempt for COVID-19 safety protocols.

"F--- COVID. We need chips," one woman says.

The women work at Kingsmere Retirement Residence, operated by Sienna Senior Living.

In a statement to CTV News, Sienna Senior Living said, "At this time, two employees from Kingsmere Retirement Residence have been placed on administrative leave while we investigate further.

We take this very seriously as everyone is expected to follow the provincial and regional public health measures at work and in the community."

Several people reacted negatively to the online video, including Brenda Laird, who was recently tested for COVID-19. "I hope they get fired," she said. "What they're doing - it should be an automatic firing."

The grocery store has signage requesting customers to wear face masks before entering.

The store manager said an employee is always stationed at the entrance to ensure everyone follows COVID-19 protocols. He added the only exception would be a medical condition that would prevent someone from wearing a face covering.

In the video, one woman says, "We already did the whole walk in, nobody said f--- all cause we don't give a f---."

Sienna Senior Living said it became aware of the video over the weekend and immediately began looking into the situation.

The company did not indicate what action it might take regarding the two Kingsmere employees.

CTV News reached out to the women for comment, but did not hear back.