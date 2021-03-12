BARRIE, ONT. -- Police charged a medical technologist who worked at the Alliston Diagnostic Centre following allegations of sexual assault.

Police say the victim reported being assaulted during a procedure at the facility on Tuesday.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Ankur Sharma of Brampton.

The accused was released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month in Barrie.

Police say Sharma previously worked in the Windsor area and urge anyone who may have been a victim to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The Alliston Diagnostic Centre confirmed the accused is no longer working at the facility.