Alliston medical technologist charged with sexual assault
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 6:34PM EST
The Alliston Diagnostic Centre in Alliston, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police charged a medical technologist who worked at the Alliston Diagnostic Centre following allegations of sexual assault.
Police say the victim reported being assaulted during a procedure at the facility on Tuesday.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Ankur Sharma of Brampton.
The accused was released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month in Barrie.
Police say Sharma previously worked in the Windsor area and urge anyone who may have been a victim to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
The Alliston Diagnostic Centre confirmed the accused is no longer working at the facility.